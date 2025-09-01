Celebrate the Fierce 50 of 2025. Honoring the Trailblazers Redefining Health, Science & Patient Care.

Join us for the Fierce 50 Awards Gala, a night dedicated to celebrating 50 innovators, leaders, and organizations transforming healthcare, pharma, and biotech. From breakthroughs in science to bold strides in equity and advocacy, these honorees represent the vision and courage shaping the future of patient care.