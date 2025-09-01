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Celebrate the Fierce 50 of 2025. Honoring the Trailblazers Redefining Health, Science & Patient Care. 

Join us for the Fierce 50 Awards Gala, a night dedicated to celebrating 50 innovators, leaders, and organizations transforming healthcare, pharma, and biotech. From breakthroughs in science to bold strides in equity and advocacy, these honorees represent the vision and courage shaping the future of patient care.

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THE VOICES BEHIND

THE FIERCE 50

Panel: A Conversation with the Fierce 50

Jacquelyn Caglia

Head of Merck for Mothers and director of social impact and sustainability at Merck 
Health Equity Honoree

Eric Green

Former director of the National Human Genome Research Institute 
Innovation Honoree

Rishi Manchanda

CEO of HealthBegins 
Leadership Honoree

Andrew Miller

Founded Karuna Therapeutics/inventor of KarXT/COBENFY 
Breakthrough Honoree

Michelle Morse

Founding co-director of EqualHealth and Chief Medical Officer and Deputy Commissioner for Center for Health Equity and Community Wellness at NYC Department of Health and Mental Hygiene 
Social Impact Honoree

THE FIERCE 50 VENUE: THE LIGHTHOUSE AT PIER 61

A landmark setting at Chelsea Piers with panoramic views of the Hudson River and skyline.

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