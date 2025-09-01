Celebrate the Fierce 50 of 2025. Honoring the Trailblazers Redefining Health, Science & Patient Care.
Join us for the Fierce 50 Awards Gala, a night dedicated to celebrating 50 innovators, leaders, and organizations transforming healthcare, pharma, and biotech. From breakthroughs in science to bold strides in equity and advocacy, these honorees represent the vision and courage shaping the future of patient care.
THE VOICES BEHIND
THE FIERCE 50
Panel: A Conversation with the Fierce 50
Jacquelyn Caglia
Head of Merck for Mothers and director of social impact and sustainability at Merck
Health Equity Honoree
Eric Green
Former director of the National Human Genome Research Institute
Innovation Honoree
Rishi Manchanda
CEO of HealthBegins
Leadership Honoree
Andrew Miller
Founded Karuna Therapeutics/inventor of KarXT/COBENFY
Breakthrough Honoree
Michelle Morse
Founding co-director of EqualHealth and Chief Medical Officer and Deputy Commissioner for Center for Health Equity and Community Wellness at NYC Department of Health and Mental Hygiene
Social Impact Honoree
THE FIERCE 50 VENUE: THE LIGHTHOUSE AT PIER 61
A landmark setting at Chelsea Piers with panoramic views of the Hudson River and skyline.
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